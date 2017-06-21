Cape Girardeau man accused of arson in fire at Sprigg St. business

A Cape Girardeau man faces arson charges in connection to a fire at an empty business on Tuesday, June 20.

Raymond S. Enderle, 49, of Cape Girardeau was charged with second degree arson. His bond was set at $35,000.

Cape Girardeau firefighters, police and the Missouri State Fire Marshals investigated the fire.

The fire started around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at the closed Travelers Gazebo Gardens, located at 104 N. Sprigg Street.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Dillow said the fire was burning in multiple places in the greenhouse areas of the building.

Dillow said the fire was being investigated as "suspicious."

There were no reported injuries.

Emma Petree saw and heard the sirens and lights from her apartment just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

"I could feel the heat in my room, from the fire," she said.

Flames shot from the old Travelers Gazebo Gardens and Pet Center and greenhouses were swallowed by flames.

"The arch, I guess there were electrical wires in there," she said. "In the actual Gazebo Gardens. They just started sparking up. Yeah, the flames were huge. It was crazy."

Fire crews worked with caution until Ameren made it out. The state fire marshal was also on the scene overnight.

The business was closed for some time and fire officials said there appeared to have been several points of origin.

