MO Gov. Gretiens signs 4 bills into law

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed four bills into law on Tuesday, June 20. The bills were related to enforcing public safety, growing tourism, decreasing burdensome regulations, and supporting Missouri’s Organ Donation Fund.

Sponsored by Rep. Kathie Conway, HB 190 gives community college police officers jurisdiction to further enforce laws. Officers can enforce speed limits and issue tickets to those who break the law.

SB 161 establishes the Ozark Exploration Bicentennial Commission. The Commission celebrates the exploration of Missouri’s Ozarks. This celebration is intended to increase tourism to Missouri’s Ozarks and highlight Missouri’s natural beauty. SB 161 was sponsored by Senator David Sater and supported by Rep. Lyle Rowland.

HB 51 removes restrictions on county commissioners by expanding the investment tools county commissioners can use to raise funds. County commissioners will be able to better keep up with maintenance and other costs associated with public cemeteries. Representative Allen Andrews and Senator Dan Hegeman were instrumental in passing this legislation.

SB 248 repeals the sunset date for tax refund contributions to the Organ Donor Program Fund. This allows the fund to continue to accept donations in support of a program that has helped many Missourians. This bill was sponsored by Senator Will Kraus and guided through the House by Representatives Warren Love and Steve Cookson.

