Oaks Road open after structure fire in McCracken Co., KY

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reported a structure fire on Oaks Road.

Police said the Reidland Farley Fire Department was working the fire near the 3000 block of the roadway.

Officials said the scene is clear and the road is open.

There are no details about what started the fire or any injuries resulting from the flames.

