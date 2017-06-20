Oaks Road open after structure fire in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Oaks Road open after structure fire in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reported a structure fire on Oaks Road. 

Police said the Reidland Farley Fire Department was working the fire near the 3000 block of the roadway. 

Officials said the scene is clear and the road is open.

There are no details about what started the fire or any injuries resulting from the flames.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly