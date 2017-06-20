Fireworks now on sale in MO; officials urge safety

Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.
A First Alert Action Day is in effect today across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.
Many cars pass through the intersection of I-55 and Highway 61/34 at Center Junction in Cape.
Steven Burch won the Sikeston, Missouri mayor race on Tuesday, April 3.
Voters approved the City of Jackson's half-cent public safety sales tax on Tuesday, April 3.
Two law enforcement sources identified the shooter to CNN.
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.
The situation was something that family members, neighbors, and police said they never saw coming.
