What makes Carbondale so special? City wants to hear from you

The City of Carbondale is working with North Star Destination Strategies Inc. to develop a community-wide brand for Carbondale. But, the city needs help from residents to determine how to best communicate what makes the community so special.

The Community Survey will determine Carbondale’s strengths, weaknesses, challenges and opportunities. All Carbondale residents are encouraged to participate.

“This branding project is critically important in moving our city forward,” said Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. “We hope the majority of Carbondale residents will take the time to give us their input.”

To access the online survey, visit www.brandingcarbondaleil.com. Printed surveys will also be available at City Hall (200 S. Illinois Avenue) during normal business hours. All surveys must be completed by Monday, July 10.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.