SB entrance to I-57 open in Williamson Co., IL after crash

A semi-truck tipped over where Highway 13 meets Interstate 57 in Marion, Illinois.

This happened on Tuesday, June 20 at 3:30 p.m.

Officers with the Illinois State Police said the 2013 International Truck Tractor was pulling a utility box trailer with machinery parts

The driver was 25-year- old Howard Horn, of Bethel Springs, Tennessee.

According to police Horn failed to reduce speed to avoid the crash, but no injuries were reported.

Police reported that Horn was traveling eastbound on Route 13 and attempted to make a right hand turn onto the Interstate 57 southbound on-ramp.

He was traveling too fast and was unable to make the right hand curve on the on-ramp causing the truck-tractor semi-trailer to roll over onto its left side in the grass median.

The I-57 southbound on-ramp from Route 13 remained closed for about two hours until crews could upright the semi and tow it from the scene.

Horn was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

