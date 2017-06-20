Heartland band competing to perform Tumbleweed Music Festival

A Cape Girardeau band's song about living on a floodplain has gone viral after recent flooding in the Heartland.

A Heartland band is competing to perform at the Tumbleweed Music Festival on July 28 and 29.

The Evan Webb Band is just one of 100 bands entered and they're currently in the top five.

The band has played all over the area and everyone in it is from the Heartland.

You can click here to go the Facebook page to vote.

"We like to stay in our roots a little bit, I think," Evan Webb said. "We're not roots music but we like our lyrics and our feelings and sounds to be based in the area we grew up in, the sounds that we heard growing up, just songs that you learned from old guys or tapes your dad had or records your grandpa had and you sat and listened to. That's what really drives us and it's the sound that we strive for."

The band's song about living on a flood plain took off in 2016 after the New Year Flood.

