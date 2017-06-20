3 arrested in Perryville, MO on drug related charges

The 200 block of Cedar St. in Perryville, Missouri was reportedly the location of three arrests on Thursday, June 15.

According to the Perryville Police Department, officers served a search warrant in regards to stolen items from a separate case.

Officers reported that during the search, three subjects were found inside the residence.

The subjects were patted down for weapons and officers found loaded syringe pants' pocket of Stuart B. Ellis, 31, of Perryville, Mo.

Officers said Ellis was read his rights before he told officers the syringe contained methamphetamine. Ellis was arrested and transported to the police department.

While checking the purse of another individual, Monica R. Jennings, 26, also of Perryville, Mo, officers found a blue in colored prescription pill. The pill was later identified as Xanax. Jennings, a resident of the location was taken into custody as well.

Skye L. Monks, 23, of Perryville, Mo was also an occupant of the house and was arrested on four charges as a result of the search warrant. During the search of the residence, multiple used pieces of drug paraphernalia were located and seized along with more methamphetamines.

Ellis and Jennings were charged with possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid a class D felony. They each have a bond set at $5,000.

Monks was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid a class D felony as well as two counts of first degree, first offense endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs also a class D felony. Her charges also include unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a class D misdemeanor. Her bond is set at $10,000.

