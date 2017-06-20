More than $1 million in grants given to 5 Heartland communities

Grants totaling more than $1 million were approved by the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) to help fund projects for several Heartland communities.

The department approved $1,201,134 in total for infrastructure projects like as water systems and disaster recovery efforts.

The following have been approved under the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) program:

City of Arbyrd has been approved for $500,000

City of Old Monroe has been approved for $57,446

Pemiscot County on behalf of the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital has been approved for $121,585

Perry County has been approved for $22,103

City of Russellville has been approved for $500,000

According to officials with the DED, the City of Arbyrd is dealing with inflow and infiltration problems. The city's a wastewater system has not been upgraded since its installation in 1984. Arbyrd will receive help repairing manholes and lift stations as well as repairing and/or replacing sewer lines and modifying the existing lagoons to a non-discharge lagoon system with a spray field application system.

The City of Old Monroe’s levee bank and the public road on top of the levee has been subject to damage from excessive flows caused by the 2015/2016 winter floodwaters. Old Monroe will use the CDBG funding to repair the damaged levee, protecting citizens, homeowners, and farmland from future flooding.

The Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital wants to ensure that the facility's medical capabilities make it viable as an Acute Care Hospital. Workers will utilize the funds to replace a non-repairable chiller system.

Perry County and the City of Perryville suffered damage by an ER-4 tornado that touched down on February 28, 2017. The city and the county lost equipment, a sewer lift station, and suffered road damage. Perryville will use the funds to help the city and the county with incurred costs for heavy equipment use and dumpster rental for the debris that could not be burned.

The City of Russellville's lagoon system was constructed in 1987 and no longer meets the required effluent ammonia limits. The city will use the grant to replace the existing three-cell lagoon system with a new treatment system. The new system will provide approximately 45,000 gallons of treatment volume and meet the required effluent ammonia limits.

The CDBG program, administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, provides grants and loan funds to cities with a population under 50,000 and counties under 200,000 to assist in a variety of public works and economic development projects.

For other community development programs, visit www.ded.mo.gov.

