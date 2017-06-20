Stoddard County, MO EMS deliver baby at home

Two Stoddard County, Missouri EMTs experienced a first.

John Sanders and Ryan Shirkey helped a mother deliver her baby at home.

Corey and Lacy Bennett welcomed the newest addition to their family, Cora Lynn, on Friday, June 16 in what they call the most traditional way.

The Bennett's live in Dexter and knew that if they left for Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau they would barely make it.

They called 911 and Cora Lynn made her appearance less than an hour later.

"We're glad that it all worked out and I mean it's a great story for now for sure, it's a story we'll always have for us, for her and with the guys on the EMS. It's just such a big deal to have them and I just can't thank them enough," said Bennett.

The Bennetts join a rare club, according to the CDC, just 1.28 percent of babies born are delivered at home.

