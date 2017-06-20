Investigators across the U.S. ask for help identifying 4 murder victims

This child was believed to be between 1-3 years old when she died. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Jane Doe 2000 was 2-4 years old when she died. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Investigators in New Hampshire are hoping that releasing new video and pictures will help them solve four decades-old murders.

The murder suspect may have a small tie to Missouri.

According to a release from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, a man named Bob Evans, who had many known aliases, was convicted of one murder and is suspected in four others.

The four unidentified victims were found in barrels at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, New Hampshire.

The first barrel was found in November 1985 and contained the bodies of an unidentified female, believed to be between 23-33 years old, and a female child, believed to be between the ages of 5-11.

An investigator who was taking a new look at the original two homicides found a second barrel at Bear Brook State Park in May 2000. That barrel contained the remains of two unidentified female children. Investigators believe one of the girls was between the ages of 2-4 while the second was likely between the ages of 1-3.

At some point during one of his interviews with police over the years, Evans claimed to have worked in St. Louis in the early 1970s.

You can watch more about the investigation here:

Investigators in New Hampshire released a timeline of events, sequencing significant events involving Evans since 1977. Here are a few key dates:

November 1981: A woman named Denise Beaudin went missing shortly after Thanksgiving with her 6-month-old daughter and Evans. Family members later told investigators they assumed she'd left Manchester, NH to start a new life, so they did not report her missing until years later.

A woman named Denise Beaudin went missing shortly after Thanksgiving with her 6-month-old daughter and Evans. Family members later told investigators they assumed she'd left Manchester, NH to start a new life, so they did not report her missing until years later. November 1985: First barrel found at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, NH

First barrel found at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, NH June 1986: Bob Evans abandoned Beaudin's daughter in California and took off

Bob Evans abandoned Beaudin's daughter in California and took off March 1989: Bob Evans arrested in California for child abandonment. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison. He made parole in October 1990 and absconded the following day.

Bob Evans arrested in California for child abandonment. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison. He made parole in October 1990 and absconded the following day. May 2000: The second barrel was found at Bear Brook State Park

The second barrel was found at Bear Brook State Park June 2002: Bob Evans' girlfriend, Eunsoon Jun, disappears from Richmond California

Bob Evans' girlfriend, Eunsoon Jun, disappears from Richmond California November 2002: Evans arrested for Jun's murder

Evans arrested for Jun's murder June 2003: Evans convicted and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for Jun's murder

Evans convicted and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for Jun's murder December 2010: Evans died in prison

You can read more background information on Evans here.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children also released additional information about two of the victims.

Anyone with information about the man who called himself Bob Evans, or believes they recognize the unidentified homicide victims, can contact the New Hampshire State Police Cold Case Unit at 603-223-3856 or by emailing coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.