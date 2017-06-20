Five things you need to know on 6/21

Good morning! It's Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a hot, humid day across the Heartland. With mostly sunny skies, temps will be back in the 90s. It will be a little breezy at times, with gusts reaching up to 15 mph. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect a slight cool down and the chance for severe weather over the next few days.

Making Headlines:

Deadly crash in Union Co., IL causing major traffic delays on I-57: The Illinois State Police is reporting that a deadly, two-vehicle crash in Union County, Illinois is causing major traffic delays on I-57. As of this time there is no word yest on the number of fatalities.

Free babysitting: How about free babysitting that's trustworthy and guilt-free? It's not a gimmick, it's a new app that two moms created that works like a babysitting exchange.

Cape Girardeau fire investigated being investigated as "suspicious": Cape Girardeau firefighters, police and the Missouri State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a fire at an empty business that is being considered suspicious.

After Georgia, Republicans celebrating, Dems searching: Republicans can enjoy some breathing room after winning a Georgia special congressional race that morphed from an afterthought in the usually conservative Atlanta suburbs into an expensive national proxy for Washington wars ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

IL Gov. Rauner speaks on budget crisis ahead of special session: On the eve of a special session for lawmakers in Illinois, Governor Bruce Rauner gave a live address on Tuesday, June 20. Rauner spoke from the Old State Capitol on unity.

