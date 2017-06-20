Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to murder

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri man has pleaded guilty to several charges, including murder, in connection to a deadly 2016 shooting.

According to a release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department, Joseph Wisdom, 34, pleaded guilty to charges of murder in the second degree, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of assault in the first degree.

Wisdom shot and killed Stahl Sturgeon, 50, of Doniphan, on March 8, 2016.

Investigators said he shot Sturgeon in the parking lot of Walmart in Poplar Bluff and then ran inside the store. He was arrested in the store and later confessed to the crime.

