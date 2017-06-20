Murray State to hold 'Freedom Fest' on July 4

The Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band, Town & Gown Chorale and Governor’s Scholars Program Chorus will host a concert to celebrate Independence Day.

"Freedom Fest" will be held Tuesday, July 4 at 8 p.m. inside Lovett Auditorium on the Murray State campus.

As part of this year’s "Freedom Fest" in Murray, the free concert is open to the public and will last for approximately one hour.

The 100-member community band is under the direction of Murray State’s Dr. Todd E. Hill, professor and director of jazz studies at Murray State.

The band is comprised of various community members, including Murray State students and regional high school students, and will include patriotic marches, a tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces, a moving tribute to John F. Kennedy and a “Fantasy on American Sailing Songs” by Clare Grundman.

"One of the greatest feelings in the world is being in beautiful and historic Lovett Auditorium with the band and chorale onstage while everyone in the audience is singing the National Anthem," Hill said. "It is always a wonderful moment of true community with all of our friends and neighbors. It never fails to send shivers down your spine."

The chorale, led by Dr. Brad Almquist, director of choral activities at Murray State, will perform selections such as “God Bless America,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “This Land is Your Land.”

Joining the chorale will be the choir from the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program, conducted by Dr. Tana Field.

"The "Freedom Fest" concert is quintessentially American," Almquist said. "It is one of the great remnants of Americana that still holds the excitement and thrill of celebrating our independence as a country. In small towns all across America, amateur music-making will be on full display. I am thrilled to be a part of this great tradition with the Town and Gown Chorale.”

For more information or to become involved with the Town & Gown program, please contact Carol Brunn at 270-809-3023 or cbrunn@murraystate.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.