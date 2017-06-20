New scholarship for hospitality management established at Southeast

The Dale Pruett Memorial Scholarship for Hospitality Management has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

A gift of $10,821 was given to the Foundation by friends of Dale Pruett to establish the renewable scholarship. The Department of Management and Marketing will select the award recipient from Southeast students majoring in hospitality management with a minimum 2.0 grade point average.

Pruett grew up in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. His family owned Pruett's BBQ Drive-in, founded in 1946. Pruett learned about the barbecue business from his parents, and in the process, he found his true calling: serving others.

He became a local icon of hospitality at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge, where he served for over 40 years.

For more information, please contact the Southeast Missouri University Foundation at (573) 651-2203 or foundation@semo.edu.

