June 21 celebrity birthdays

He's currently the lead character in two big movie franchises. He has the role of Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and stars as Owen Grady in the Jurassic World movies. Chris Pratt is 38 today.

In the 1980's she starred as the mother of Michael J. Fox on the NBC sitcom Family Ties. Meredith Baxter is 32 today.

He's a British actor who's best known for his role as The Governor on the AMC series, The Walking Dead. On the big screen he's been in Sense and Sensibility and Centurion. David Morrissey is 53 today.

He's the eldest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana who is second in line, after his father, to become King of the U.K. Prince William is 35 today.

After dropping out of college, she moved to Nashville and worked as a tour guide at the Country Music Hall of Fame. A few years later, she became a country music star with hits like: 18 Wheels and a Dozen Roses, Walking Away a Winner and Where've You Been. Kathy Mattea is 58 today.

