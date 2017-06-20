This week in music: 1979

Let's step back in time and check out the music scene from this week 39 years ago.

Disco was at it's peak in 1979, but a group moving away from the genre was The Bee Gees. Billboard's Hot 100 had them at number five with Love You Inside Out. It was the sixth consecutive number one hit for the Brothers Gibb tying a chart record set by The Beatles. It was also their ninth and final number one hit, making them the act with the most chart topping songs of the 1970's.

At number four was Randy Vanwarmer with Just When I Needed You Most. He had written the song in 1977 after he broke up with his girlfriend. The song is known for its auto harp instrumental break between the second and their verses. The auto harp section was performed by John Sebastian of the 1960's group Lovin' Spoonful.



The three songs at the top of the charts for this week in '79 were all disco tunes. At number three was Memphis native Anita Ward with Ring My Bell. She took the single to number one and it was her only major hit. Billboard Magazine includes it on its list of the 50 Sexiest Songs of All Time.

In the number two spot was Sister Sledge with We Are Family. The song was written by Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards from Chic. Sister Sledge was the perfect group for the song as they were four sisters from Philadelphia. Nineteen year old Kathy Sledge cut the lead vocals to the song in one take.

And the summer of '79 was the summer of Donna Summer. Hot Stuff was at number one. Although the song is considered disco it had a more rock sound. It featured a guitar solo by former Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan guitarist Jeff Baxter. Hot Stuff was the first of five top five singles by Summer in 1979 making her Billboard's top recording act of the year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.