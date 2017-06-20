Four things you need to know on 6/20

It's Tuesday June 20, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Expect another warm, sunny one across the Heartland on this last day of spring. With mostly sunny skies, temps will rise back into upper 80s and low 90s. There will be light wind gusts up to 15 mph at times. A LOOK AHEAD: There is the possibility of rain and thunderstorms over the weekend.

Making headlines:

People gathered in Harrisburg, IL to remember shooting victim: Friends and family gathered on Monday night, June 19 to remember 25-year-old Aaron Gregory. It started around 9 p.m. and was at the Harrisburg town square.Gregory was shot and killed on Friday morning, June 16.

Cape Girardeau kidnapping suspects were headed to CO to 'smoke weed': The two men suspected of kidnapping a woman in Cape Girardeau at knifepoint were reportedly on their way to Colorado to "smoke weed."John C. Czarnecki, 53, and Christopher Smith, 47, were arrested in Ellis County, Kansas on Friday, June 16. The kidnapping happened on Wednesday, June 14.

Dems hit secrecy of GOP health care bill, threaten delays: Lacking the votes to stop it, Democrats are criticizing the still-evolving Senate Republican health care bill as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.

Alleged robbery has police investigating in Harrisburg, IL:: Harrisburg Police were on the scene of a reported robbery attempt this Monday afternoon on June 19.

