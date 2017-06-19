Police investigating reported robbery in Harrisburg, IL

Harrisburg police were on the scene of a reported robbery attempt on Monday afternoon, June 19.

According to the owner of the Sloan Street Market, a man came into the store around 1 p.m. and asked the clerk to hand over cash.

Owner Brett Allen said the cashier refused and threatened to call 911 and that's when the man took off.

Allen said during the robbery it appeared the man had a gun, but it's not clear if it was real or not.

"Most of the plan is nine out of 10 times they pull a gun on you, you give them the stuff they want... didn't happen today he got denied, so its good for us," Allen said.

He also said he has handed over surveillance video to the Harrisburg Police Department.

Police have yet to release any details about the alleged crime.

