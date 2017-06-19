Murray State University signs National Institute for Hometown Security contract

Murray State University’s Telecommunications Systems Management has signed a contract worth $105,092.64 with the National Institute for Hometown Security.

According to MSU, the contract focuses on the wired communications subsector of the communications critical infrastructure sector and the reliance of mobile communications on the wired communications subsector.

“Murray State has worked on similar projects with NIHS and DHS in the past, most recently looking at the timing requirements for the mobile communications subsector,” said Michael Ramage, principal investigator for the contract and Center for TSM director. “In this contract we will be focused on gathering, analyzing and summarizing the precise timing requirements of wired communications.”

The TSM program provides students with information systems technologies and the application of those technologies in a business environment.

