Climbing rocks delivered for new Cape Girardeau playground

A new playground is coming together in Cape Girardeau County Park South.

The climbing rocks were delivered on Monday, June 19.

The playground is named Levi's Adventure Trail after a three year old who died unexpectedly in 2012. The park is going to be filled with some of Levi's favorite things and the parks department said it's a huge thing for the community.

"There's been a lot of citizens that come forward and help...I kinda came in on the tail end of the fundraising for it but Vinney and Ellie have really been knocking the doors down to help raise money for the project and it means a lot to this community," Bryan Sander, Cape Parks supervisor, said.

Vinney and Ellie are Levi's grandmother and mom who have been planning and raising money for the equipment.

Even though all of the equipment is at the park, it isn't planned to officially open until mid-September.

The goal is to dedicate the park on his birthday.

