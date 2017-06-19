People gathered in Harrisburg, IL to remember shooting victim

Friends and family gathered on Monday night, June 19 to remember 25-year-old Aaron Gregory.

It started around 9 p.m. and will be at the Harrisburg town square.

Gregory was shot and killed on Friday morning, June 16.

Around 75-100 people were here outside the county courthouse.

The pastor who spoke was Gregory's uncle who talked a lot about Gregory's faith and who he was.

They mentioned how he was always willing to help and how his friends will miss him.

Several prayers went out for Gregory and a hush fell over the crowd for a moment of silence.

Balloons were released in his memory as well.

While surrounded by loved ones, his cousin, Brendan Jennings, said the family is going through a lot of emotions right now.

"Anger and sadness,to be honest with you," Jennings said. "I think anger is an overwhelming feeling at the moment, but we're here to commemorate Aaron's life and to remember him and have a moment of silence in his honor."

Both young and old were in attendance but it matter the age but there was sadness all around

The family said that they want justice for Gregory.

Authorities are still searching for two men in connection with the shooting. The men are considered armed and dangerous.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.