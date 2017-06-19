More than 60,000 Missourians could lose prescription drug coverage starting in July

More than 60,000 Missourians may lose benefits that help pay for prescription drug coverage.

The change is set to take place on July 1.

Low-income citizens and seniors may be some of the people hit the hardest.

The state budget no longer allows Medicare to gain access to the Missouri RX program.

This program allowed those eligible to receive about 50 percent off from the total cost of medication.

Liz Yokley, assistant public information director with Aging Matters, said the change could leave some seniors with difficult choices in the days ahead.

"Looking at seniors, most of them are on fixed budgets," Yokley said. "For a lot of them, they're concerned. Do I need to look at foods versus medications? And if a person is not taking their medication, that can cause other serious concerns."

Yokley advised people to be proactive and ask questions about the changes.

She recommended talking with your primary care doctor or contacting Aging Matters. The office in Cape Girardeau can be reached at 573-335-3331.

