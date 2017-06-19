IN driver lost control, hit a tree in Wayne Co., IL

The Illinois State Police have reported that one man is injured after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a tree in Wayne County, Ill.

After an investigation, police learned that the driver of the 2017 International truck tractor/semi-trailer combination, Kevin S. Brothers, was traveling westbound on Interstate 64.

This was near the 116 mile post. Police said he reportedly heard a loud noise come from his vehicle when he lost control and ran off the south side of the roadway where he hit a tree.

According to police, Brothers was taken from the crash scene by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of injuries resulting from the crash. Due to the damage from the crash, Brothers’ vehicles were towed from the crash scene.

An ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer (CVEO) was assigned to the crash investigation. In addition, ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the Wayne County Ambulance Service and Rick’s Towing.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19. No charges have been filed in the case.

