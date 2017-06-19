Three Rivers College accepting students for new LPN program

Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is now accepting applicants for its new Licensed Practical Nursing program.

The college received approval from the Missouri State Board of Nursing to take over sponsorship of the program previously run by the Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center (PBTCC).

The year long program will be a 55-credit-hour course of study that seeks to prepare and qualify participants to take their LPN licensure examination. Students who complete the LPN program and pass their examination will also qualify to apply for Three Rivers’ LPN-to-RN Bridge program.

Applications can be sent in for the program’s first cohort at Three Rivers. The application deadline is October 2 at 4 p.m. Classes will run from January 2018 through December 2018.

“The PBTCC’s program has helped a lot of people get a start in a great career, and we’re proud to be able to help that program continue,” Dr. Staci Campbell, Chair of Nursing and Allied Health at Three Rivers College said . “Students in the new cohort will get the full benefit of Three Rivers’ state-of-the-art facilities in the Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center, as well as the expertise of our highly-trained nursing faculty.”

The Practical Nursing (Poplar Bluff) Application form for the January 2018 LPN cohort is available online at trcc.edu/admissions under “Application.”

An application for admission to Three Rivers College must also be submitted.

To be eligible for acceptance into the Practical Nursing program students must:

possess a high school diploma/GED

take the ATI TEAS entrance exam

have a 2.0 GPA or higher

complete a short questionnaire

The college will provide multiple ATI TEAS exam opportunities in Fall 2017.

PBTCC and the Poplar Bluff R-1 School District approved the transfer of sponsorship in March 2017, with Three Rivers receiving approval to take over the program from the Missouri State Board of Nursing in May 2017. Three Rivers also offers an LPN program at its Kennett location.

For more information about the new Poplar Bluff LPN program, or about any of Three Rivers’ Nursing and Allied Health programs, visit trcc.edu or contact the Nursing and Allied Health Department at 573-840-9672.

