Audit shows improvement for city of Viburnum after former clerk charged for stealing

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said the city of Viburnum is showing improvement after the previous audit showed more than $100,000 was missing from the city.

Former city Clerk Dana Mayberry was charged with receiving stolen property, a Class B Felony as a result of the audit.

Galloway's audit in June showed that when people made cash payments, Mayberry reportedly pocketed the money. Instead of marking that the customer paid the bill, Mayberry is accused of adjusting their account to show that they owed less than they actually did.

As a result, city leaders have worked to put new account practices in place along with an increase in oversight of the utility and property tax system.

Galloway noted that there were 11 areas of concern in the initial audit that needed to be reevaluated. Five of those recommendations have already been fully implemented. Galloway said progress has been made or recommendations were partially implemented.

"My review found officials in Viburnum are working to strengthen processes to make sure questionable activity can be identified and investigated quickly," Auditor Galloway said. "I urge the city to continue these efforts in order to avoid the potential for public corruption. Citizens deserve a city that operates efficiently and transparently."

In June, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released the following statement on the felony charges against the former clerk of the city of Viburnum in Iron County, Missouri.

"I thank Iron County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parker for taking swift action following my audit. Public officials who violate the public's trust by using their positions to enrich themselves are on notice. Corruption will be uncovered. Last month, I worked closely with the law enforcement community to pass legislation making it easier for my office to work with local prosecutors in public corruption investigations. This case, which involves the deliberate destruction of records to conceal a crime, is a prime example of why we need this law."

