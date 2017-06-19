2017 SEMO District Fair grandstand tickets go on sale Thursday

You can "Party with the Animals" at the 2017 SEMO District Fair. That's the theme for the 162nd edition of the fair.

Fair week kicks off Saturday, September 9. The fun will continue through Sept. 16. Tickets go on sale July 20.

Trust us, you won't want to miss the grandstand entertainment. CLICK HERE to see who will take the stage and get to get your tickets.

