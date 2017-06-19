Death investigation underway in Martin, TN - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Death investigation underway in Martin, TN

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
MARTIN, TN (KFVS) -

Police in Martin, Tennessee are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment.

Officers responded to the apartment in the 300 block of Olive Street just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

Teresa Lemonds, 57, of Martin has been identified as the person found in the apartment.

Investigators have not determined how Lemonds died.

