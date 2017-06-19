New K-9 officer starts with Cape Girardeau Police Department

There's a new officer on patrol in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and he has four legs.

K-9 Dallas and his handler, Patrolman Eric Steiner, recently completed their initial eight-week training program.

Dallas is a German Shepherd. He joined the department as a result of the "Pay for the Pups" campaign.

According to a department spokesperson, the agency hopes to expand the K-9 unit to four police dogs through the "Pay for the Pups" campaign.

