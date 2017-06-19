Gov. Greitens announces new Governor’s Innovation Task Force

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced the launch of the Governor’s Innovation Task Force on Monday, June 19.

The governor has charged the task force with assessing the current state of innovation in Missouri, analyzing best practices from other states and developing specific recommendations for what the Missouri can do to promote innovation and new technology start-ups.

Gov. Greitens has asked the State’s Chief Operating Officer, Drew Erdmann, to sponsor the project with the help of the non-partisan Hawthorn Foundation. The task force will bring together private, nonprofit and public sector leaders from across the state to help improve Missouri’s competitiveness.

As part of its work, the task force will engage innovators, entrepreneurs, civic leaders, scholars and others in workshops in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia and Cape Girardeau.

“Accelerating the growth of good paying jobs is critical to Missouri’s future," Greitens said. "While Missouri has emerged as a hub for innovation in the Midwest, more must be done if we are to remain competitive and reach Missouri’s full potential as a national leader."

The task force will complete its work by the end of August.

