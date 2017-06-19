Queen of the Mississippi docks at Cape Girardeau Riverfront Park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Queen of the Mississippi docks at Cape Girardeau Riverfront Park

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Queen of the Mississippi docked at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, June 19.

She will be docked there until noon on Monday.

For more information on this visit and future visits follow VisitCape on Twitter.

Due to security concerns, no tours are being offered.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly