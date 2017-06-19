US Air Force Band of Mid-America to Perform at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center

The Freedom Winds Quintet is coming to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center on Sunday, July 2.

The performance will begin at 1 p.m. in the main lobby and is open to the public.

Composed of six virtuoso Airman Musicians, the group adds percussion to the traditional woodwind quintet instrumentation to enhance standard literature and increase their musical capabilities. Members of the group have diverse musical interests, which leads to programs with something for everyone.

In addition to showcasing traditional woodwind quintet pieces, performances by Freedom Winds take audiences on a tour of some of the most beautiful and exciting music from various cultures around the world. Their diverse repertoire also includes jazz and ragtime classics along with popular themes from Broadway’s hit shows to Hollywood’s greatest films.

In addition to performing community outreach concerts, the Freedom Winds are called on to provide music for military retirements, changes of command, holiday caroling for military and civilian employees and other official military functions. The group also reaches out to America’s young music students during concerts, clinics and masterclasses; allowing students a unique opportunity to see a professional music group up close and talk to members about music and the United States Air Force.

The Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Freedom Winds deliver a versatile, unique musical product in any performing environment. This talented ensemble reflects the values and excellence found every day throughout the United States Air Force.

For information, or to inquire about volunteering or donating, contact Voluntary Services Chief Donna Reynolds at (573)-778-4275, or Voluntary Services Specialist, Chris Luecke at (573)-778-4276.

