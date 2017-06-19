2.5 magnitude quake shakes parts of southeast MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2.5 magnitude quake shakes parts of southeast MO

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) -

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of southeast Missouri early Monday, June 19.

The quake happened about 4:26 a.m. about a mile southeast of Steele, Missouri.

The quake had a depth of about six miles.

There have been no report of any damages or injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly