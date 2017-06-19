Five things you need to know on 6/19

It's Monday, June 19, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Plan for a pleasant day across the Heartland. With mostly sunny skies in the forecast, temps are expected to be in the 80s. It may be breezy at times with wind gusts of up to 15 mph. A LOOK AHEAD: The rest of your week will be full of warm temps with the possibility for showers and thunderstorms toward the end of the week.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making headlines:

1 dead, 10 wounded in 'potential terrorist attack' near London mosque: One person is dead and 10 injured in London after a vehicle hit multiple pedestrians early this morning, London Metropolitan Police report. Police are treating the incident "as a potential terrorist attack," said Prime Minister Theresa May, who will chair an emergency meeting later today.

Special response team sent to home in Carbondale, IL after a report of shots fired: A special response team was sent to the 500 block of South Graham Street in Carbondale, Illinois after the Carbondale Police Department obtained a search warrant for the house. According Sargent Banks with the Carbondale Police, the department received a call about shots being fired toward the home.

Cadiz, KY man dead after crash in Trigg County: A crash on Sunday, June 18 killed one man in Trigg County, Kentucky. Police said the victim was identified as Matthew Loupie Lambruno, 26, of Cadiz, Ky. Trooper Aaron Acree confirmed that the driver had died at the scene and a passenger had been taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

NWS confirmed microburst in Marshall Co., KY, one vehicle, one horse rescued from water: Storms left Marshall County, Kentucky with wind damage and power issues according to the sheriff's department. According to the National Weather Service, most communities within the storm's path experienced winds between 25 to 45 mph. Officials said, the storm intensified over Marshall County where a microburst produced winds up to 85 mph in Draffenville, Ky.

Cosby judge could revisit issue of revealing names of jurors: The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge in the case could revisit the issue as early as today.The names remain shielded under a protective order that several news outlets have challenged.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.