Late night advisements, Super Saturday back at RLC this summer

Check off those last-minute items on your “to-do” list this summer to get ready for fall classes at Rend Lake College.

Academic advisors are hosting four late night advisement dates in June and July for students to register for classes. Students can also visit many different offices during Super Saturday in August to do everything from registering to picking up textbooks.

Aiming to work around everyone’s schedule, advisors will host late night appointments from 4 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28; Tuesday, July 11; Monday, July 24; and Tuesday, July 25.

All appointments will be held in the Administration Building on the Ina, Illinois campus.

By appointment, students can register now during regular summer hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the Ina and Murphy-Wall Pinckneyville campuses.

Walk-in registration, with no appointment required, will begin Monday, July 31 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Later in the summer, Super Saturday will be held from 9:30 a.m. – noon on August 12.

That morning, students can visit a number of college offices, including Academic Advising and Testing, Financial Aid, Student Records, and the Business offices.

Professionals will be available to help students take the placement test, enroll in courses, discuss financial aid, obtain a student identification card, and get a parking sticker.

The RLC Bookstore will also be open so students can purchase or rent textbooks.

Those interested in taking the placement test at noon should call ahead to reserve an appointment for Super Saturday.

No other testing times are available. Payment for the fall semester is due at the time of registration, and those without processed financial aid will need to establish a payment plan.

Limited seats are available for late night appointments and Super Saturday is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Students with questions or those interested in enrolling should contact the Academic Advisement Center at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1266 or advising@rlc.edu. Classes start Monday, August 14. Students can also visit www.rlc.edu to see the Fall 2017 course schedule.

