WANTED: Carbondale man charged in connection to June shooting; considered armed, dangerous

A Carbondale, Illinois man is wanted in connection to a shooting in June.

According to police, 31-year-old Clifford D. Liddell, Jr. is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say they got an arrest warrant for Liddell charging him with reckless discharge of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $1 million.

Following the shooting incident, police say the owner of the property involved immediately began eviction procedures on the tenants, in line with the city's Chronic Nuisance Ordinance. They said this led to the tenants leaving the property.

On June 18, a special response team was sent to the 500 block of South Graham Street in Carbondale, Illinois after a report of shots fired at a home.

Investigators said that people inside the home had been in an argument with some acquaintances. Several people in the home reportedly had firearms that they use to shoot at one another.

According to police, some of the suspects left the area in a white Jeep that was later found in Marion, Ill.

Police suspected that there were people inside the home but not answering.

Sergeant Kevin Banks said officers got a search warrant for the home and called the special response team to help execute the warrant.

According to Banks, officers did not find anyone inside the home. There have been no arrests in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

