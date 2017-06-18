MSHP Joins Operation Dry Water

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced it will be participating in Operation Dry Water.

It's a national campaign where marine law enforcement from across the country coordinate special patrols to keep our waterways safe from boaters operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

This year, June 30- July 2 has been designated Operation Dry Water weekend.

Last year, officers removed 367 intoxicated boaters from the water.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.