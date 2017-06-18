Shawnee Community College Students receive All-Illinois Academic Honors

Pictured above (L to R): Alysha Giltner of Villa Ridge and Gabriel Wrye of Belknap accept their academic awards at the Phi Theta Kappa All-Illinois Dinner held at the President Abraham Lincoln Hotel in Springfield, Illinois on April 4th, 2017.

Shawnee Community College is pleased to announce two students were named to the 2017 Phi Theta Kappa All-Illinois Academic Team.

Alysha Giltner of Villa Ridge and Gabriel Wrye of Belknap were chosen as two of the top Phi Theta Kappa scholars in the state of Illinois.

A Phi Theta Kappa All-Illinois dinner was held at the President Abraham Lincoln Hotel in Springfield, Illinois on April 4.

For more information on Phi Theta Kappa at Shawnee Community College, please contact Craig Bradley at 618-634-3345 or craigb@shawneecc.edu.

