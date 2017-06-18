Bluegrass band, silent auction featured at Morris Library fundraising event

The 2017 Morris Library fundraiser promises to be bigger and better than in years past with music by the award-winning bluegrass band, The Bankesters, a buffet dinner, a silent auction and more.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Friends of Morris Library and is set for September 16 at the Copper Dragon, located at 750 E. Grand Ave. in Carbondale. Tickets are available now.

Proceeds of the fundraiser enable the Friends of Morris Library to provide valuable support for the library’s educational, scholarly and research missions.

The evening kicks off with a silent auction, appetizers and cash bar at 5:30 p.m. The buffet dinner begins an hour later and features grilled sirloin, garlic chicken breast, Portobello Alfredo, twice-baked potatoes, green beans, garden salad and mini-cheesecakes.

The family-friendly concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and those attending will enjoy the country, folk, bluegrass, gospel and Americana blend of vocals and stringed instruments that draw crowds across the nation when The Bankesters tour. The family band’s most recent release, “Nightbird,” climbed high on the Bluegrass Today charts after debuting at No. 5 and their previous release, “Love Has Wheels,” captured “Best Bluegrass Album” honors at the 13th annual Independent Music Awards.

The event begins wrapping up at 9:30 p.m. as the highest bidders for the wide variety of auction items will be determined.

Tickets for the gala are $35 per person and available online at www.siuf.org/events. You may also purchase tickets by calling the SIU Foundation at (618) 453-4900. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Morris Library, the largest research library in the region, is home to nearly two million volumes along with more than 273,000 e-books, nearly 50,000 current periodicals and serials as well as some 1.4 million microform units and an extensive assortment of historical papers and collections. Students, faculty, scholars, researchers and the general public, both locally and globally, utilize the library.

Donations are also welcome for the silent auction. To donate an item for the auction or learn out more about the Friends of Morris Library Gala fundraiser, call (618) 453-2522.

