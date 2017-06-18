Jimenez leads Orioles past Cardinals, 8-5 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jimenez leads Orioles past Cardinals, 8-5

By TODD KARPOVICH
Associated Press

Baltimore (AP) - Ubaldo Jimenez was stellar in his first start since May 22, Mark Trumbo homered for the second consecutive day and the Baltimore Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Sunday.

Seth Smith and Trey Mancini homered to start the first and second innings, respectively, for Baltimore. Welington Castillo also had a solo shot in the fifth that gave the Orioles a 7-2 lead.

Baltimore homered 10 times while winning two of three from the Cardinals to improve to .500 (34-34).

Jimenez (2-2) has struggled most of the season and relinquished his starting role to Alec Asher, who also failed to hold down the job. Jimenez will likely stay in the rotation after allowing just two runs and four hits with three strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

Brad Brach picked up his 12th save for Baltimore.

St. Louis' Lance Lynn (5-4) allowed seven runs and nine hits with five strikeouts and a career-high four home runs over 4 2/3 innings.

  • Video of one-armed teen catcher gains following

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:31:20 GMT
    A video of Luke Terry, a teenage baseball catcher with one arm, has garnered millions of views on Twitter after being posted over the Easter weekend. (Source: CNN/Twitter/Tony Austin)A video of Luke Terry, a teenage baseball catcher with one arm, has garnered millions of views on Twitter after being posted over the Easter weekend. (Source: CNN/Twitter/Tony Austin)

    Millions have watched the video, including baseball legends Deion Sanders and Chipper Jones.

  • Murray State's Stark earns All-America Honors

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:26:33 GMT
    Stark earns honors (Source: Murray State University)Stark earns honors (Source: Murray State University)
    Murray State men's basketball player Jonathan Stark has been named part of the Associated Press NCAA D-I Men's Basketball All-America Team.

  • Murray to face West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:54:54 GMT
    Murray St. on the way to San Diego, CA (Source: Murray State Racer Athletics)Murray St. on the way to San Diego, CA (Source: Murray State Racer Athletics)
    Murray State Racers will face West Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

