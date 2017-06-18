Cape Girardeau, MO dealership continues to 'Drive It Forward'

For The third year, Cape Girardeau Honda will hold their annual "Drive It Forward" campaign during the month of June.

The dealership will make a $50 donation for each new and used car sold. The program allows customers who purchase a vehicle to choose one of four deserving local charities to which the donation is made.

"This truly is The Cape Girardeau Way. We believe in giving back to the community that has given so much to us." Chris Brown, General Manager of Cape Girardeau Honda said. "It's also a great way to expose our customers to some amazing local organizations that really make a difference in our area,"



The following local charities will participate in the "Drive It Forward" campaign: Cape Area Habitat For Humanity, Safe House for Women Outreach, Teen Challenge Mid America and Hope Children's House. To date, Cape Girardeau Honda's Drive It Forward Program has raised $10,500.



Cape Girardeau Honda is located at 385 Siemers Dr. For more information, contact Chris Brown at (573) 334-6919.

