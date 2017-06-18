Several Paducah, KY roadways flooded after rain moves through area

Drivers are being asked to avoid the Paducah, Kentucky area for the next several hours due to high levels of water over the roads.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet McCracken County Highway Maintenance Crew are reporting that floodwater levels have dropped in the last hour.

They are picking up Water Over Road signs in the Paducah/McCracken County area.

According to veteran KYTC employees there was water over roadways in places not normally known for flooding. There have been some reports by the public that 4 inches of rain fell in about 2 hours in some parts of Paducah.

Officials report that most highways have reopened and travel is easier but there are trouble spots and water will continue to be over some roadways through the night.

Motorists are asked to use caution because flooding may result in debris on area roadways that may not be apparent after dark. Motorists should also use caution in the early morning hours.

Workers said the flash flooding is so wide spread they may not be able to reach all of the locations quickly.

At this time officials have flooding reported at these locations:

KY 994/Old Mayfield Road at the intersection with KY 1014/Houser Road and a portion of Houser Road near the intersection

KY 1954/Husbands Road at KY 999 Krebs Station Road

KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Rd between KY 305 and the Railroad Overpass

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 2 to 3 mile marker due to Floodwaters

Water Over Road signs are posted at additional locations were floodwaters could rise during the night.

Workers want driver to remember that these are just a few of the locations where flooding has been reported and urge them to "Turn Around-Don't Drown."

Officials say less than a foot of moving water can knock you off your feet or sweep a vehicle off the roadway.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.