Power restored to over 3,000 in Franklin Co., IL

Ameren, Illinois is reported over 3,000 without service in the Franklin Co., Ill area on Sunday, June 18.

According to the Benton Fire Department's Facebook page, it was partially due to a power pole that caught fire.

The department said power was out for most of Benton and West City as they waited on Ameren to arrive.

