NWS confirmed microburst in Marshall Co., KY, one vehicle, one horse rescued from water

Storms left Marshall County, Kentucky with wind damage and power issues according to the sheriff's department.

According to the National Weather Service, most communities within the storm's path experienced winds between 25 to 45 miles-per-hour. Officials said, the storm intensified over Marshall County where a microburst produced winds up to 85 miles-per-hour in Draffenville, Ky.

They said a garage was blown off its foundation, a roof covering between the garage and the house collapsed. A home nearby also had siding and the outside covering at the attic level blown out at one end.

A vehicle's rear window was blown out and at least a half dozen homes lost shingles or other light exterior damage.

National Weather Service officials said at least two other garages sustained partial loss of roofs and siding and a boat dock business had several docks or other property blown around. Several trees were uprooted and dozens of trees had broken limbs.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post that a squad was called out multiple times for water over the roads and one water rescue on Saturday, June 17.

According to police, rescue techs were sent to help one vehicle with a subject inside who they removed from the vehicle and put on dry ground.

Not long after, they reported that a squad finished saving a stranded horse in flooded field. Police said a water team was deployed, the horse was brought out and loaded in a trailer to be taken to a dry area for the night.

According to the department's Facebook page the squad was paged out again the next day for debris on a roadway and a damage assessment in the Draffenville area.

