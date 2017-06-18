Cadiz, KY man dead after crash in Trigg County

A crash on Sunday, June 18 killed one man in Trigg County, Kentucky.

The crash happened at 6:50 a.m. The Trigg County Coroner’s Office was called to the 2000 block of Kings Chapel Road to investigate a single vehicle crash that occurred the same day at 5:40 a.m.

According to police, Coroner, John Mark Vinson & Deputy Coroner, Matthew Phillips responded.

Police said the victim was identified as Matthew Loupie Lambruno, 26, of Cadiz, Ky. Trooper Aaron Acree confirmed that the driver had died at the scene and a passenger had been taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

According to police the passenger was 31-year-old Trevor T. Saunders also of Cadiz, Ky.

Police said an investigation showed Lambruno was driving his 2016 GMC truck east on Kings Chapel Road when the vehicle exited the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned multiple times.

Police said Lambruno was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected during the collision. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the collision according to police.

The accident is under investigation by Kentucky State Police and Trigg County Coroner’s Office. The Coroner’s office was assisted the scene by Trigg County Rescue, Trigg County EMS, Trigg County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.

