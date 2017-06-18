2 water rescues in Calloway Co., KY after rain, roads closed due to high water

Water rescue teams were called out in Calloway County, Kentucky for two rescues on Saturday, June, 17.

In the north west part of the county a storm quickly dropped a large amount of rain in the area.

According to officials at the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, areas of the county suffered from drainage ditches and streams overflowing in to fields and low lying areas.

Around 10:30 p.m. seven roads were closed due to rushing water and two vehicles became stalled due to water over Jackson and Hopkins Roads.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office and the Calloway County Fire and Rescue initiated water rescue operations in those areas.

Officials reported that those involved were moved to dry ground safely with no injuries.

Roadways that are currently closed include:

Cain Road

Charley Miller Road

Hopkins Road

Jackson Road

Kelly Road

Tucker Road

Wadesboro Road

