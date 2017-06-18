Missouri State Auditor announces audit of New Madrid County

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office has launched a regularly scheduled audit of New Madrid County.

The county was audited most recently in December 2013 and received an overall performance rating of poor.

"I look forward to letting the citizens of the county know whether their government is working efficiently or if there are areas that could be improved," Auditor Galloway said. "I encourage individuals with information to share to contact my Whistleblower Hotline."

In 2013, auditors recommended better oversight throughout several areas of New Madrid County government and identified numerous concerning procedures in the office of the former public administrator.

Auditors also raised concerns with record-keeping and a lack of safeguards that allowed missing money in the sheriff's office to go undetected.

Individuals with information related to the investigation are encouraged to contact the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline by calling 800-347-8597, by emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by using the online submission form at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

