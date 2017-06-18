3 people injured in single-car crash in St. Francois Co., MO

2 people were seriously hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday night in Randolph County, IL. (Source: Raycom Media)

Three people were seriously injured Saturday night after a single-car crash in St. Francois County, Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jaime N. Eagan, 20, of O'Fallon, was traveling north on Highway 221 near Henrick Road at around 10:47 p.m. when she traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Two passengers, Joshua J. Laurent, 20, and Mackenzie R. Laurent, 18, both also of O'Fallon, were in the vehicle with her. None of the occupants were wearing safety devices.

Both Eagan and Mackenzie Laurent were airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of serious injuries. Joshua Laurent was taken by survival flight to the same hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

