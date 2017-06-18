2 seriously hurt in Randolph Co. crash

2 people were seriously hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday night in Randolph County, IL. (Source: Raycom Media)

Illinois State Police report it happened at just before 8 pm at the intersection of Butler and Maple Streets in Tilden.

They say 55-year-old Richard Grim on Sparta was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into the rear of a pickup truck.

Both Grim and his passenger were flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police later cited Grim for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

