Fire departments train on live fire in donated house in Scott Co., MO

Fire Departments from Scott Co Rural, Miner, Morehouse and Benton, Missouri worked together to train on a live fire at a house on Saturday, June 17.

"It's not everyday that each department can train on a live fire, let alone, to be able to train with mutual aid companies," Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien said. "It's just a training opportunity that's very rare."

Fire fighters did several training exercises inside and outside the two story home.

The house, located near Vanduser, was donated to the fire departments giving them an opportunity to show people how fast a fire can spread and how spreading happens.

Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien wants to show people how fire acts and the importance of working smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in their home.

"That's the main reason," Perrien said. "We wanted to get some film of how fast a fire grows so we can put it on our Facebook page and relay to the citizens the importance of smoke detectors and how fast fire actually grows inside of a house."

Perrien also noted it depends how old your home is and that some can burn quicker than others.

"New construction is aluminum framed trusses. The fire will grow in newer construction a lot faster than it will in older construction," Perrien said. "It's just like an old car. They're more tough than what the new cars are and same principal the new houses are not as strong as the old houses."

KFVS Photojournalist Mike Mohundro got the opportunity to put on some fire gear and go inside with a crew to see first hand how quickly a fire can spread.

Inside, the floor in the living room and furniture caught fire and spread to the ceiling. As part of the fire fighters training, they showed how the smoke filled the top portion of the room first before they extinguished the flames.

Meanwhile, the temperature outside reached into the mid 80's but with gear on, it was much hotter for these fire fighters.

Inside, the temperature can reach up to over 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit with areas of a home on fire.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.